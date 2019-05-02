WOLFEBORO — Sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, the 2019 Lecture Series kicks off at Wright Museum on May 7, with Inside the New Hampshire Historical Society: Saving, Preserving, and Sharing New Hampshire’s History. The presentation will be facilitated by Bill Dunlap, president of the New Hampshire Historical Society.
“The New Hampshire Historical Society is also a fellow member of the NH Heritage Museum Trail, so we are very enthusiastic at their participation in our series,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
At the lecture, Dunlap will provide an inside look into the history of the New Hampshire Historical Society, its major collections, and current activities.
Admission is $8 for non-members and $3 for Wright Museum members. The program will take place at the Wright Museum in the military gallery.
Due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged by calling 603-569-1212. The program begins at 7 p.m., and the museum’s doors will open at 6 p.m. in advance of the event.
To learn more about the lecture series or museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
The Wright Museum of World War II is located at 77 Center St., open daily May 1-Oct. 31. Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 12 to 4 pm.
