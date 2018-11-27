MEREDITH — The students of the education department at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse will perform 'The Ash Girl' by Timberlake Wertenbaker as the fourth and final education department play of 2018. Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Director Timothy L’Ecuyer will direct the show. Of the show, he said, “Timberlake Wertenbaker's spin on the well-known story of 'Cinderella' is creative, contemporary, and truly enthralling."
'The Ash Girl' plays at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Tickets range from $10-$18, available by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or over the phone at 603-279-0333. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
