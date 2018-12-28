LACONIA — Taylor Community’s 2019 Concert Series, sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, kicks off Sunday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m., with Quartet Pastiche. The musical event is in Taylor’s Woodside Building and is free and open to the public.
The string group will play a variety of classical tunes. The foursome is comprised of Aniko Geladze and Stephen Poirier on violin, Valerie Callahan on viola, and Gary Hodges on cello.
This is the seventh season for the concert series, which provides free musicians in various genres for both Taylor residents and the local community.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.