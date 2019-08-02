MEREDITH — The Symposium Series of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department offers in-depth explorations of topics related to theatre and culture. On Thursday, Aug. 8, Timothy L’Ecuyer will speak about "America’s Art Form: The Musical" at 6 p.m.
L’Ecuyer, a lecturer in the music, theatre and dance department at Plymouth State University, has a master of arts degree in theatre education from Emerson College and is the education director at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. He is also an AEA stage manager, and former president of the New Hampshire Theatre Educational Guild. His experience in working and teaching theatre gives him a broad perspective to address the history of musical theatre, through the early operatic influences on the American musical and track some of the recent, modern switches that evolved along the way.
The presentation, including a discussion, will be about an hour long, and is held prior to an evening performance of 'Chicago' at the playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle. For more information, call 603-279-0333.
