LACONIA — The Tall Granite Big Band will perform Saturday, Jan. 25, at Pitman's Freight Room. The 18-member band has its roots in Texas with music collected over seven decades by the late Houston bandleader Johnny Dyson. He worked with Texas arrangers, acquiring unique material with Blues and Latin influences. Members are drawn from around the Granite State and the focus is on dancing. Free swing dance lessons will be held before the show, 7-8 p.m. Doors open at Pitman's Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
