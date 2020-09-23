FRANKLIN — Live music is returning to the Franklin Opera House Oct. 3, with two performances by Studio Two, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Limited, socially-distant seating is available, and the evening show will be streamed live to those who want to experience the show in the comfort of home.
The Beatles were finishing their first tour in Hamburg, Germany on Oct. 3, 1960. Now, 60 years to the day, Studio Two will honor their journey through crowded clubs in Germany, using period instruments, equipment, and costumes.
Studio Two takes the audience on a journey through the stages of The Beatles' ascent from a rock n' roll band, to the polished act on the Ed Sullivan Show. Through sight and sound the audience will experience their influences, and the look and sound that brought them to center stage and world acclaim.
For tickets, visit FranklinOperaHouse.org.
