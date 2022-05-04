MEREDITH — They might be amateurs, but for many of its practitioners, community theater is far more than a hobby. Rather, it’s where they can stretch a part of themselves they typically contain. That’s what the cast of “Steel Magnolias” found in early 2020, when their rehearsals were suspended because of the start of what would become the greatest global health crisis of the last 100 years.
“Oh, we are just going to pause for a couple of weeks,” said Lesley Pankhurst, patron and company services director at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, recalling the first time that the coronavirus pandemic disrupted operations.
Of course, as anyone reading this two years later knows, that “couple of weeks” pause turned into a couple of years, and the community production of “Steel Magnolias” will finally see the stage May 5-15, with evening performances Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. shows on Sundays. Two of the performances are held for the virus-averse, with socially distant seating and required masking.
“Steel Magnolias,” which debuted in 1987, is a play about the friendship and resiliency of a group of women who come together around a hair salon in Louisiana. Like the characters they play, the cast of the production showed remarkable resiliency, with all but one of them returning for their role despite the two-year hiatus.
As they explained, it was a difficult two years, particularly because they never quite knew how long the break would last. First it was a couple of weeks, then a couple of months, then longer, with sporadic emails sent throughout, explaining that they’d be back on stage as soon as it was safe — but not quite yet.
“It was demoralizing,” said Judi Rogato, veteran stage manager for Winni Playhouse community productions.
Director Annemarie Karayianes has been involved in theater for close to three decades, with some breaks here and there. She said the production started off promisingly in early 2020.
“We had two rehearsals, and it was like magic,” Karayianes said. She said that casting was “a breeze,” and that each actor seemed to bring her own connection to the script. But, as the delays stretched on, she feared that the magic was lost. “After the first year, I thought, 'we’ll never be returning to this'.”
Meanwhile, the would-be cast members were suffering. Amy Weston, who plays “Truvy,” said she turned to painting as an outlet for expression. She found her brush shaping a ghost light — the single light bulb that, per theater tradition, must always be left on so that a stage is never allowed to be truly dark. Weston said she feels most herself when performing and, during the two-year break, “It was like the essence was robbed from me.”
Delaney Andrews, who plays “Annelle,” was just beginning her career as an educator when she auditioned for “Steel Magnolias.” For Andrews, theater was always an opportunity to leave her own troubles at the door, and dive into the life of her character. She said she kept the script on her bookshelf, positioned in a way that she could glance at its spine whenever she walked by.
“Even though it was taken away from me, I felt that hope that it would come back,” Andrews said. “I’m very grateful that it has come to fruition.”
For one cast member, Jennifer Hughes, “Steel Magnolias” is a chance to finally return to theater after seven years away. Another member of the cast reached out to her after the performer originally cast for the role of “Clairee” had to withdraw. She was “frightened,” she said, “but I said, I’ll try.”
Hughes was encouraged by her co-workers at Belletetes Lumber in Ashland, who were perhaps growing weary of her song-and-dance performances in the lunch room, and encouraged her to find a proper stage. She’s glad they did.
“I cannot tell you how amazing it is to be in this group of people, they are more than supportive,” Hughes said.
Delayed by two years, the story of “Steel Magnolias” seems only more punctual in 2022, when audience members will bring a renewed appreciation for the ones they hold close, for wisdom gained through adversity, and for the value of their own time left in this realm.
“If you want to feel encouraged, uplifted and see a story about family and friendship,” Karayianes said, this is the right show.
“And female friendships as well,” added Weston.
“No matter where you are from or what time you’re in, the values come through,” Andrews said.
For tickets and showtimes, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
