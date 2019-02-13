HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a poetry reading on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 7-8 p.m. This special Squam Speaker Series will feature nature writer Dr. Rick Van de Poll. Van de Poll will share poetry from 'Crossing Paths: A Poetic Journey in 45 Days.' Van de Poll is an expert ecologist and science and nature writer with degrees in outdoor education, mycology, environmental communication and natural resource management.
This program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to support the Squam Lakes Association. SLA is located at 534 U.S. Route 3. For more information, call 603-968-7336, or visit www.squamlakes.org/events.
