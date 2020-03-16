WOLFEBORO — Perform It! Stage Company has postponed their production of William Shakespeare’s 'The Tempest,' originally scheduled for March 19-22, at Brewster Academy.
Artistic Director Christopher Dudley and Assistant Director Lachlan Plache lead the production, which includes clear narration that makes for an accessible presentation of one of Shakespeare‘s most famous plays.
Themes of betrayal, mercy, and revenge recur throughout. The cast includes Prospero, played by Axel Plache; Antonio, played by Riley Chick; Queen Alonsa of Naples, played by Hope Collins; Sebastian, played by Dax Rivera; Miranda, played by Anya Nicoll; Ariel, played by Ginger Plache; Caliban, played by Nathan Barcelona; Gonzala, played by Lily O’Connor; Francisco, played by Jacob Chick; Adriana, played by Tava Nicoll; Ferdinand, played by Peter Dudley; Stephano, played by Ellie Caron; Trinculo, played by Maddie Barcelona; Ship's Master, played by Nathan Chick; Boatswain, played by Danielle Caron; and Mariner, played by Campbell Collins; Balthazar, played by Peter Dudley; Elizabeth, played by Ellie Caron; and an ensemble made up of Elsa Kantz, Abbey Langlois, Alaina Perkins, Eden Anderson, Campbell Collins, Emily Barcelona, Dominic Barcelona, and Meara O’Connor.
For more information about new show dates and tickets, visit performitstagecompany.com or call Wendy at 603-998-7111.
