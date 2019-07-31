WOLFEBORO — “They didn’t move. You couldn’t hear anyone doing anything,” said Paul Stewart as he left the stage of Village Players Theater last Saturday night. In the final night of the first weekend, the third act of Thornton Wilder’s 'Our Town' brought its audience to silence, after having successfully taken them into the fictional world of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in the early 20th century, and premiered on Broadway in 1938.
Director Scott Lounsbury's production includes original music and projections of historic scenes from Wolfeboro and greater New Hampshire. Village Players will offer a forum to discuss interpretations and the creative process of 'Our Town' at a question and answer session with director and composer Lounsbury and members of the cast and crew after the Friday, Aug. 2 performance.
In production for 95 days, 'Our Town' closes after Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 performances at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.
'Our Town' is performed at the historic and air-conditioned Village Players Theater at 51 Glendon St. Tickets are available by visiting www.village-players.com, at Black’s on Main St., and at the door if available.
