SANBORNTON — The restored Burleigh Family portrait now hangs in the adult reading room of Sanbornton Public Library. Portrait artist Walter Ingalls painted the family portrait of Emeline Sanborn Burleigh, Alfred Burleigh and their son George in 1862. The painting was included with other works by Ingalls in an exhibition at the New Hampshire Historical society in Concord in 1975.
Ingalls (1805-1874) was an accomplished portrait painter who lived in Sanbornton much of his life. An extensive traveler, he had a wide range of patrons and was given commissions both nationally and abroad. He served as Sanbornton’s town moderator from 1840-1847, and as a state representative from 1847-1849.
Over the years the canvas, frame and paint deteriorated, in need of repairs before being displayed again. The community rallied and raised the $2,700 needed to restore and stabilize the work of an early Sanbornton family.
Martha Cox of Great Works Restoration in Shapleigh, Maine did the conservation work. Cox most recently cleaned the murals in the New Hampshire State House, and library trustees were grateful to have her expertise working on the painting. Cox cleaned off the grime, then removed two layers of varnish. After applying new varnish, she repaired the canvas and touched up the chipped paint areas. This process maintains the integrity of the original work by the artist.
Visit Sanbornton Public Library to view the painting during library hours. For details, visit splnh.com, or call 603-286-8288.
