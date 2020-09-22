MEREDITH — A giant of a man retires to a small hotel room. He’s exhausted and desperate for coffee and cigarettes to get him through the long night ahead. His call is answered by a pretty hotel maid who brings the coffee and stays for a conversation that leads him to confront his fears, hopes, dreams, and regrets as he considers his legacy in this world.
That man is Martin Luther King Jr. and the hotel room is room 306 of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN on April 3, 1968. But that’s where history ends and imagination takes over in playwright Katori Hall’s "The Mountaintop." The award-winning drama will be the second show the Playhouse performs on the newly created outdoor amphitheatre which was designed for a small, social distanced season of theatre.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s production is directed by DeMone Seraphin and performed by Theodore Sapp and Krystal Pope, three artists whose work is new to Lakes Region audiences. It will be performed September 23-26 at 4 p.m.
The Mountaintop is sponsored by Gilford Home Center and performance protocols will follow or exceed the CDC and State of New Hampshire guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing, and other pandemic precautions. Patrons are encouraged to visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org prior to booking tickets to read the COVID-19 protocols for attending. Tickets can then be purchased by calling the box office at 603-279-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.