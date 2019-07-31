WOLFEBORO — On Saturday, Aug. 3, The Art Place will hold its semi-annual Peter Ferber Gallery Show featuring new, original paintings by local artist Peter Ferber. The unveiling and artist’s reception will be at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend and meet the artist.
Ferber has been showing at The Art Place gallery since the early 1990s. Each August and February, shows draw people from near and far.
Ferber uses watercolor, oil, acrylic and cut paper. His love for nature, sense of home, and eye for detail are reflected in his work. “My desire is not just to produce a pleasing image, but to have those who see my work share something of the idea, the feeling, the moment of inspiration that moved me do the painting,” he said.
Since 1994 Ferber has also painted the official posters for the New England Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society’s annual show, which also come as collectable artist proofs. He has exhibited in over 50 shows in New England and the Midwest, and more than 100 reproductions of his work have been made, including over 80 limited edition prints.
Peter Ferber’s Gallery Show at The Art Place will be on display through Aug. 17, or as long as paintings are available. The Art Place is the exclusive gallery for Ferber’s original artwork and produces most of his limited edition prints. The Art Place is at 9 N. Main St., and is open year round and daily all summer. For more information, call 603-569-6159 or 866-569-6159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.