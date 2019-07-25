WOLFEBORO — Great Waters Music Festival will host Americana Music Association-nominated Our Native Daughters, featuring Grammy-nominated artist Rhiannon Giddens. The four singer-songwriters, Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell take the stage on Saturday, July 27, at Anderson Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Giddens, a Grammy-nominated solo artist as well as the co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, is also a recipient of The 2017 Macarthur Genius Award and the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Bluegrass and Banjo.
For this project, Giddens brought together three other predominant black female roots artists. “Gathering a group of fellow black female artists who had and have a lot to say, made it both highly collaborative and deeply personal to me,” she said. “It felt like there were things we had been waiting to say our whole lives in our art; and to be able to say them in the presence of our sisters-in-song was sweet, indeed. I see this album as a part of a larger movement to reclaim the black female history of this country.”
Tickets are $65-70, available by visiting www.greatwaters.org.
GWMF plans to continue the season all summer long with a line up of two more jazz and blues acts.
For more information about Great Waters Music Festival, visit www.greatwaters.org, or call Cheryll Andrews at 603-569-7710.
