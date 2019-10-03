MEREDITH — Enjoy local music, food, and a raffle at an open house fundraiser for the Lakes Center for the Arts. Learn more about the project, and take a guided before tour of the anticipated home of the LCA.
The open house is on Thursday, Oct. 10, 4-7 p.m., at 59 Reservoir Road, the former Annalee Doll factory.
LCA is a growing group of neighbors and friends working with aspiring, emerging, and established artists of all disciplines to create an arts incubator and community arts center in Meredith. Steering Committee members are Kim Cedarstrom, Katheryn Rolfe, Dayna Talbot, Johanna Halperin, and Monica Philbin.
For more information, visit lakescenterforarts.org/events.
