MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department welcomes students ages eight to 13 to audition for their April production of 'Really Rosie.' The musical, written by Maurice Sendak with music by Carole King, has entertained generations.
Rosie is the kind of girl whose smarts and sass entertain her contemporaries and exasperate the adults. She acts out show business fantasies, including starring in and directing an Oscar-winning movie, costumed in her favorite hat and boa.
Auditions are scheduled 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28. Students may register for either session. Auditions will be held at The Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle. Callbacks for final casting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Performances are scheduled April 2-5 at the playhouse. Students should be prepared to participate in regular rehearsals during February and March. For more information and audition registration, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org/really-rosie-auditions or call Director of Education Timothy L’Ecuyer at 603-279-0333.
