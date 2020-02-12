CENTER SANDWICH – What’s more comforting than a family Thanksgiving? What’s more terrifying than a family Thanksgiving? No matter how you answer these questions, Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” has something for you. A family com-drama set in current day Chinatown in New York City, the Blake family Thanksgiving is laced with warmth and fraught with anxiety. Can someone pass the potatoes? How about a side of sarcasm?
“The Humans” was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play. Stephen Karam’s fast-paced and quick-witted one act play will have audiences laughing and thinking about family dynamics for a long time to come. In Charles Isherwood’s October 2015 review of “The Humans” for the New York Times, he wrote, “Written with a fresh-feeling blend of documentarylike naturalism and theatrical daring…Mr. Karam’s dramatic comedy depicts the way we live now with a precision and compassion unmatched by any play I’ve seen in recent years.”
Off the Dock cast member Rebecca Cole, who plays Deirdre in the upcoming production, says, “It’s like the Cleavers meet the Pearsons (This Is Us) in a funny and jousting vision of family life today. The common struggles of finances, weight gain, stress, anxiety, PTSD and secrets abound in this funny and poignant portrayal of an average American family.”
Off the Dock Players will be performing “The Humans” on consecutive weekends, beginning Feb. 14 at the Sandwich Town Hall, 8 Maple St., Center Sandwich. What better way to woo your Valentine than to attend an opening night performance of this memorable play? Shows will be performed Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Off the Dock is once again teaming up with the Town Hall’s neighbor, The Corner House Inn, for dinner theater, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The show will be next door and will begin at 7:30 p.m. For dinner theater pricing and information, call The Corner House Inn at 603-284-6219.
This performance of “The Humans” stars (in alphabetical order) Ashley Bullard, Rebecca Cole, Abe Garon, Marena Harris, Hank Offinger and Lisa Thompson and is directed by Nancy Blaine. Tickets to the play are $20 and can be purchased at http://offthedockplayers.com/tickets.html.
Walk-ins are seated on a first come, first served basis.
