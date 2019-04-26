LACONIA — At the Belknap House second annual Pizza-Brew Fest fundraiser, Domino’s Pizza will be competing for the best local pizza, along with Sals, Southend, and Shooters. New this year will be a silent auction hosted by KBK Sports from Boston. KBK sports will be offering celebrity sports autographed items for auction.
The Belknap House Pizza Brew Fest fundraiser is Thursday, May 2, 5-8 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane. The event is sponsored by North Country Deli and Pizza. Sample local pizzas and microbrews from Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company, Woodstock Inn Station & Brewery, and Kettlehead Brewing Company.
Tickets are $200 in advance and $25 at the door. All attendees must be 21 or over. Tickets may be purchased at Belknap House, or by visiting belknaphouse.org.
