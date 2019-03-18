WOLFEBORO — As a result of a $4,000 investment from Meredith Village Savings Bank, the Remembrance Garden at the Wright Museum will undergo a transformation this year.
The investment, according to Executive Director Michael Culver, will enable the museum to expand the garden to include more plantings, and a state, national and MIA flag.
“It is a beautiful public space right on our property where all are invited to sit and reflect,” Culver said. “It’s already a beautiful space that is now going to be made into a focal point at the museum.”
In 2018, MVSB provided funding to plant shrubbery and flowers in the space, which faces Center Street. Memorial bricks in the garden commemorate those who served in the military.
“A restful landscape like this will allow people to quietly reflect on the immense sacrifices made during such a critical and devastating time in our history,” said Jami Bourdeau, branch services manager of the MVSB Wolfeboro office.
“The museum helps Wolfeboro become even more of a destination spot, adding to and benefiting our local economy,” said Robyn Masteller, regional vice president of the MVSB Wolfeboro office. “We will never lose sight of the fact that our success depends on the ongoing success of the neighborhoods where we do business. For that reason, we are thrilled to support the Remembrance Garden and Wright Museum.”
A dedication ceremony for the garden will take place in August. To learn more about the Remembrance Garden, or to buy a brick, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
