MEREDITH — During Popups Under the Pergola, the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will host Mary Ann Geis of Magpots Pottery on Friday, Aug. 7. Geis will demonstrate how she makes ceramics. Crisp white glaze with designs such as dragonflies and evergreens, Magpots are gallery favorites. Her new blueberry design is available at the gallery. Geis will sell her work 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Social distancing will be practiced and safety precautions taken. For information about the event, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop in to the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.