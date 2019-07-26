MEREDITH — For fans of ABBA’s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” and “Super Trooper,” join Interlakes Summer Theatre for their production of 'Mamma Mia!'
The musical is set on a Greek island where Sophie, a bride-to-be, hopes to find her birth father to walk her down the aisle. Reading her mother’s diary, she is certain her birth father is one of three men, Sam, Harry, or Bill. Sophie secretly invites them to the island.
Sophie will be played by Emma Flynn, and Donna will be played by Tiffany Stoker. Corey Scheys is playing Rosie. Newcomer Ashley Rubin will play Tanya, and the three dads will be played by Danny Adams, Mikey LoBalsalmo, and Andrew Widger. Sophie's fiance Sky is played by Mickey White.
This production is directed by Amanda Coffin and choreographed by Rachel Bertone with Jordan Ostrowski as music director. The design team includes Molly Farrell-Savage for costumes, Josh Iacovelli for sets, Kelly Gibson for lighting, and Samuel Hayes for sound.
The show will run July 31-Aug. 11, with performances Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and matinees Thursdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium, One Laker Lane. Tickets are on sale by visiting Interlakestheatre.com or calling 603-707-6035.
