MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble will perform a variety of music in a free, outdoor concert on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m. at Mill Falls Marketplace. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 26.
LRSO Concertmaster and violinist Margaret Hopkins will perform in the ensemble with violinists Bozena O'Brien and Muriel Orcutt, violist Sally Wituszynski, and cellist Kari Jukka-Pekka "JP" Vainio.
The concert is free.
