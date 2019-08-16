LACONIA — LRPA After Dark is celebrating Alfred Hitchcock during his birthday month of August with a festival of some of his early works. Tonight at 10:30 p.m., they will show three entries from Hitchcock’s career in television, two episodes of 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents,' 1955’s “The Cheney Vase” and “1962’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,”, and one Hitchcock-directed episode of the series 'Suspicion,' “Four O’Clock” (1957).
“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” stars Diana Dors and Brendan De Wilde. De Wilde plays Hugo, a troubled youth who is discovered, cold and starving, outside a traveling circus. He’s rescued by Sadini the Great, played by David Stuart, who is married to voluptuous Irene, played by Dors. Hugo becomes infatuated with Irene. The show’s sponsor, Revlon, found the episode too gruesome for 1960s, and so the episode, intended to be the finale of the seventh season, was never aired during the show’s primetime run.
Next up is “The Cheney Vase” (1955). Darren McGavin is Lyle Endicott, a sleazy opportunist who lost his job. His girlfriend Pamela, portrayed by Carolyn Jones, writes him a letter of recommendation to work for rich, wheelchair-bound Martha Cheney, played by Patricia Collinge. She has the Cheney vase, a valuable Lyle would like to get his hand on. Lyle makes Martha a prisoner in her own home, but Martha may have one last trick up her sleeve.
The final episode, directed and executive produced by Hitchcock, is from the rarely-seen anthology series 'Suspicion.' “Four O’Clock” was the premiere episode of the series. It stars E.G. Marshall as Paul Steppe, a watchmaker who suspects that his wife Fran, played by Nancy Kelly, is cheating on him with Dave, portrayed by Richard Long. The episode is considered to be one of the best of the series, and was adapted for the 1986 reboot of 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents.'
Other showings during Alfred in August include Aug. 23-24 'The Lady Vanishes' (1939), and Aug. 30-31 'The Lodger – A Story of the London Fog' (1927).
Next month will be LRPA’s second annual Silent September film festival.
To live stream or learn more, visit www.lrpa.org.
