LACONIA — Join Lakes Region Public Access Television for an LRPA After Dark presentation of 1939’s romantic melodrama 'Love Affair,' starring Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer, at 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23.
In 'Love Affair,' two strangers, Boyer as French playboy Michel Marnet and Dunne as American singer Terry McKay, meet on an Atlantic ocean liner and fall in love, despite the fact that each are engaged to marry someone else. They agree to meet six months later at the top of the Empire State Building. Fate, however, intervenes, and their plan takes a different turn.
If this plot sounds familiar, it's because 'Love Affair' has been remade twice; in 1957 as 'An Affair to Remember' with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr, and again in 1994 as 'Love Affair' starring Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. The original 'Love Affair' received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress, Supporting Actress for Maria Ouspenskaya, Art Direction, Screenplay, Song and Picture.
An afternoon and evening of Thanksgiving-related programming will air Thursday, Nov. 28, and the 37th annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction presented by CruCon Cruise Outlet is Tuesday, Dec. 3–Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Belknap Mall in Belmont, with minute-by-minute coverage all week long. Watch locally on LRPA Channel 25, on Atlantic Broadband Channel 12, and streamed in HD on the Laconia Daily Sun website, laconiadailysun.com. Listen on the radio with partners 104.9 FM The Hawk and 101.5 FM WEEI SportsRadio, or follow on Facebook by visiting Facebook.com/ChildrensAuction or Facebook.com/LRPATV.
For more information, visit www.lrpa.org.
