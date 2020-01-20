MOULTONBOROUGH — From the minds of Josh Randall and Tyler Wright comes the Lakes Region's newest sports talk show. The Playbook is a 30-minute show airing on Wolfeboro Public Access Television channel 25 and on Youtube, biweekly on Friday. Josh and Tyler bring their sports knowledge, experience, and expertise to tackle topics in the world of national sports.
From the NFL and the NBA to MLS, The Playbook covers topics like “will Brady retire?” and “can the Celtics win a title this season?” The Playbook covers New England teams as well as national sports headlines, predictions and game reviews. To submit a question or a topic for the show, email knightwatch261@gmail.com.
The Playbook was born from the friendship between Josh and Tyler, and their discussions over sports. Their peers enjoyed listening to the two debate, and Josh suggested turning their bickering into a show.
“I honestly like getting the questions and pictures for our set, it's always fun trying to find some pictures that go along with the questions," said Tyler. "I like to watch how much we improved and see how we can improve more."
The show has started with positive reviews and a growing viewership.
“I personally enjoy the challenge of setting up the show and then watching our end product," said Josh. "I mean, we started out as two goons who took sports a little too seriously, and now we have a professional quality show." He continued, "We strive to make the show worth our viewers’ time, and we make our best effort to produce quality content. I love seeing people enjoy our end product, it’s a great feeling.”
