LACONIA — Twelve-year-old Emma Ridings, a sixth grader, has been accepted into the Boston Ballet Summer Dance Program. She will be attending for five weeks in June and July.
Emma began her ballet training at Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater in Bedford five years ago. With SNHDT she performed in 'Snow White' and 'The Nutcracker' at The Palace Theater in Manchester. Last September she also started training in classes at The Dance Complex in Cambridge, Massachusetts under her grandmother Roseann Ridings, a former member of the Boston Ballet.
Emma will dance locally as Clara in 'The Nutcracker' with Lakes Region Dance at the Inter-Lakes Community Theater in Meredith in December.
