LACONIA — The Laconia High School Theatre Arts Company is staging 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' revised, through arrangement with Tams-Wilmark, Inc. The play was written by Charles M. Schulz, with music by Clark Gesner and John Gordan.
The musical will be performed in the Piper Auditorium April 4-6 at 7 p.m., and April 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages three through 10, and $8 for students and seniors.
A unique feature of this production is the authentic Charlie Brown luncheon that will be served to accompany the Saturday, April 6 matinee performance. It will include buttered toast, popcorn, pretzel sticks, jelly beans, and ice cream sundaes, with apple and grape juice to drink. The cast will be there to interact with children. The luncheon is for children ages three to 10, and runs 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets for the luncheon and matinee are $10.
