Deep in the middle of winter, lemons offer a ray of brightness, especially in this moist and tender cake.
Choose lemons that are deep yellow and slightly soft, they have the most flavor and juice. Avoid those that are hard with green tips. The thin layer of peel contains the oil that has the deep flavor of the fruit, which is why it’s used in recipes. Lemons are easier to zest and juice when cold from the refrigerator, because they are firmer. Substitute other citrus for the lemon, such as juice oranges (they have the most flavor and juice), limes, Meyer lemons, blood oranges or pink grapefruit.
It’s the cake flour that provides the light texture and higher rise than traditionally used all-purpose. I prefer unbleached flours, bleached flours leave a lingering chlorinated taste. They are banned in Australia and Europe. Some recipes add sugar to the lemon juice, but that only deletes the flavor of the lemon and adds additional unnecessary sugar to an already perfectly sweetened cake. You may notice that this recipe doesn’t contain salt? Salt is used to enhance or/and balance flavors, however the sharp tart flavor of lemons and other citrus have the same effect.
The oven is preheated to a higher temperature because just opening the door will cause a drop of 25-50 degrees.
Pound cakes are great to enjoy anytime of the day and stored properly they keep for days. A bit of a confession, I have been known to freshen up an older slice by warming it my toaster oven and topping it with little butter to melt. Great on a cold day with my coffee or tea.
Lemon Pound Cake
Yields: 1 - 9 x 5 loaf pan
1 1/2 cups unbleached cake flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
6 ounces unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
3 extra large eggs
6 tablespoons whole milk
2 medium lemons, zested and juiced (about 2 tablespoons zest & 1/3 cup juice)
Adjust oven rack to the second level up from the bottom, or about 1/3 up, preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly butter a 9”x5" loaf pan, fully coating bottom and sides. Line pan lengthwise with parchment paper. Butter the top of the parchment, dust the inside of the pan with flour and tap out any extra flour.
Sift together flour and baking powder and set aside until needed.
At medium-low speed using a paddle or beater attachment, beat the butter and sugar until combined, about 2 minutes, note the color will be a dense lemon yellow. Increase the speed to medium-high and continue mixing until the mixture has increased in volume and is ivory white, about 5 minutes. Stop the mixer and scrape down the attachment and sides of the bowl. Continue mixing for another 2 minutes. It’s important to take the time to scrape down the bowl to remove any lumps and for even blending.
Beat in the eggs one at a time, waiting until each is incorporated before adding the next. Add the lemon zest and continue beating until evenly blended.
Reduce speed to low and add half the flour mixture, mix only until incorporated. Beat in the remaining milk then after it’s incorporated, then beat in the remaining flour only until blended. Do not over mix!
Spoon the batter into the prepared pan, spread the matter into the 4 corners and slightly level the top.
Place on the center of the rack and reduce the temperature to 325°F. Bake for about 50-55 minutes or until the top center has domed and a toothpick inserted in the top center comes out clean except for a few crumbs. When the toothpick comes out dry, it’s usually over baked. Remember the cake continues to cook as it cools.
Turn the cake out on its side onto the rack and then turn upright. Leave the parchment on the bottom of the cake, it makes the cake easier to handle and helps prevent cracking. Using a toothpick press 3 rows of 8 holes in the top of the cake, they only need to go halfway into the cake. Immediately brush the top of the cake with lemon juice. Continue until all the juice has been absorbed. Let stand until cool.
Place on a cake plate or corrugated cake circle. Cover until ready to serve. If the cake is not going to be served that day, cover and refrigerate.
