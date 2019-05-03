LACONIA — '…but few are chosen' is the story of three boys coming of age in the mid-1950s. Growing up in working class Irish Catholic neighborhoods in the northeast U.S., they wish to escape lives of loneliness, petty crime and violence. At 13, ready to enter high school, they each come to the decision to enter a seminary. The book chronicles Mike, John and Ollie’s fears and frustrations, hopes and dreams while they proceed on their paths to adulthood.
On Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, John Tuohey, one of the three authors of this book, will present a lecture about this story. This event is free and open to the public. This lecture has been rescheduled from March 25.
Tuohey retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a Registered Nurse for 47 years, and spent 34 as a nurse practitioner, working in emergency departments and urology. Since retirement, he has traveled throughout the U.S., camping in national parks and riding his bicycle in all the contiguous states and Hawaii. He is married with five grown children.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
