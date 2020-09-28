MEREDITH — So far the Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s three-play professional season has taken theatre goers to London and then Memphis, Tenn. The final play of the season is set close to home, as Lake Winnipesaukee is practically a third character in Erica Berman’s "No Wake," which opens Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The decks of two neighboring houses in Moultonborough are the backdrop for this new play, which illustrates a burgeoning friendship between a cynical, local teenager and a snowbird with a penchant for screaming at jet-skiers. As the two unlikely friends navigate a generational divide, they learn that life experiences transcend age. In scenes humorous and emotional, bonds form over loneliness and loss as both reveal secrets.
The play is directed by Samantha Tella, who previously directed Playhouse productions of "The Graduate" and "Boeing Boeing." The cast consists of local, professional actors Teghan Marie Kelly and Ray Dudley. Meredith native Kelly was last seen at the Playhouse in "Beauty and the Beast" and "Mamma Mia!" Dudley, a Gilmanton resident, has won New Hampshire Theatre Awards for his work at the Playhouse including roles in "Of Mice and Men," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," and "The Graduate."
"No Wake" will be the first production on the Playhouse’s indoor stage since March. The play is sponsored by The Schraeder Family, and performance protocols will follow CDC and State of New Hampshire guidelines for pandemic precautions. To learn more, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org. For tickets, call 603-279-0333.
