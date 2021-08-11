This recipe is a tribute to the Reliance peach, developed in 1964 by Professor Elwyn M. Meader of the University of New Hampshire to tolerate our harsh climate. After more than 57 years, it still continues to receive accolades. This fragrant, sweet and tart freestone peach is excellent for baking and one of my favorites for making jams.
When selecting peaches, look for colors first. While a fragrant peach is always a good sign, the vibrant tones and colors are the main indicator of whether or not it will be good. Put back the ones with green spots, which is an indication the fruit was picked prematurely and will not continue to ripen after picking. Mature peaches get sweeter and juicier as they ripen while refrigerated. Most likely if you are buying local peaches which aren’t meant for long distance shipping this won’t be an issue. Next, gently press or squeeze the shoulder and tip (where the stem was) if it just starts to give, it’s ripe and ready. If the peach is still firm, but not rock hard then it just needs to ripen a day or two more. Once you get the peaches home, store them at room temperature in a cool spot out of direct light. Place them shoulder (stem) side down, preferably in a single layer to avoid bruising. If the peaches ripen before using them, they can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple more days. Use them before they start to get wrinkly, which is a sign that they’re starting to dry out.
This is an easy cake to make, just make sure when you are alternating the addition of milk, eggs, and flour to the butter mixture that you let the eggs, milk and then the flour completely incorporate into the mix each time. Folding in the fruit by hand is a gentler method and avoids over mixing, and especially over working the flour which will cause tunneling in the batter when baking. Peach skin (which I prefer to remove) can sometimes be tough or slightly bitter.
You can also substitute the peaches with stone fruits and the raspberries with other berries. Cut it into squares (as I have) or other shapes. It’s perfect with tea, a substitute for a morning muffin or served with macerated stone fruits and berries. Macerating fruit is very easy and a nice alternative to fruit purees. Most berries you can leave whole, but for large strawberries and stone fruits cut them into bite size pieces. Place the fruit in a bowl and for every 1 cup of fruit add 2 teaspoons sugar. Gently stir, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Macerating softens, amplifies the natural flavor and creates a thin flavorful syrup.
Peach & Raspberry Tea Cake
Ingredients
2 large or 3 medium size ripe peaches
6 ounces fresh raspberries, about 1 1/4 cups
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons aluminum-free baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
5 ounces unsalted butter, room temperature
1 tablespoon puree vanilla extract
1 cup sugar
2 extra large eggs
1 cup milk
Directions
Fill a 4 quart or large pot with water, bring to a boil and place a large slotted kitchen spoon within reach. Meanwhile, fill a deep 4 quart or large bowl half full of ice and fill with cold water until the bowl is 2/3 full and place it nearby.
Add the whole peaches to the boiling water and slow boil for about 2 minutes. Then transfer them with the slotted spoon to the ice water, make sure they are submerged in the cold water. After 4 minutes the skins of the peaches should be removed by pressing your fingertips against the skin. You can also use the back dull side of a paring knife. Continue removing all the skin and stems. Place the skinned peaches on a plate.
Starting at the stem end, cut the peaches against the stone into quarters. Discard the stone and cut each quarter into thirds, rotate and cut in half forming bit size chunks. Place cut fruit into a bowl, add the raspberries and gently blend together. Cover and set aside in a cool spot until needed.
Adjust oven rack to the lower third level and preheat the oven 350˚F.
Lightly butter the bottom and sides of a 9×13-inch baking pan. Line the bottom with a parchment paper and press it flat to remove any air pockets. Lightly butter the top. Dust with flour and tap out extra. Set aside until needed.
In a medium size bowl blend together the flour, salt and baking powder. Place it near the mixer.
Attach the bowl and paddle to a stand mixer. Cut the butter into 1/2-inch-wide slices and add to the bowl of the mixer, add the sugar and vanilla extract. Mix on low speed until blended. Stop the mixer and scrape down the paddle, sides and bottom of the bowl. Increase the speed to medium and continue mixing until light and fluffy, about 4-5 minutes. Stop the mixer and scrape down the paddle, continue mixing for 1 minute to blend loosened ingredients.
Beat in the eggs one at a time, waiting until each is fully blended into the mix. Alternate adding the milk and flour in 3 stages, at each stage add 1/3 milk then 2/3 cup flour, waiting until each is fully blended, then repeat 2 more times until all the ingredients are incorporated and the mixture is smooth and without lumps. Stop the mixer, remove the paddle and then the bowl.
Using a large kitchen spoon or long handle spatula gently fold in the prepared fruit until evenly distributed. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and spread until level.
Bake for 45 minutes or until the top is lightly brown,has formed a few cracks and when the top center is touched with your fingertips it feels set and springs back slightly. Baking time will vary depending on how much juice the fruit contains. Place the pan on a rack to cool completely, about 45 minutes. Cover and store at room temperature in a cool dark spot or refrigerate.
