Dark Chocolate Brownies
Chocolate brownies are one of the greatest American desserts, it’s the most requested recipe from my European chef friends. Brownies also happen to be one of my favorite things to bake as Valentine’s Day gifts. This particular recipe includes chips and nuts, either of which can be easily replaced for the taste of the intended recipient. Perhaps white or milk chocolate chips are favored? Or is it pecans, almonds or pistachios they love? If they don’t like nuts then maybe dried sour cherries or cranberries. Customizing the brownies to the taste of your loved ones will have a special meaning.
In all my baking I use extra-large eggs because they have a better ratio of yolk to white. Unsalted butter is also preferred since it has a shorter shelf life and therefore is fresher and has a better flavor. Notice I am using unsweetened chocolate for the deeper chocolate flavor it provides. One of the many things I learned in my youth growing up in the Lakes Region was the importance of using good ingredients. As my dad pointed out, “the reason Seth Keller’s Chocolates from his Main Street confectionery were so exceptional was that he used good chocolate and wonderful dairy from local family farms.”. So if you want these brownies to be exceptional, use good ingredients, especially chocolate and butter.
Many are intimidated by the hand fold method, don’t be, especially in this recipe which is very forgiving. Here are a few tips on folding:
· Always use a long handle spatula or wooden spoon with ends that are thin and wide.
· Starting at the back of the bowl with the spatula cut down vertically through the batter, across the bottom of the bowl and up the nearest side.
· Rotate the bowl a quarter turn with each series of strokes.
· This down-across-up-and-over motion gently turns the mixtures over on top of each other to blend. Do this in a steady motion, not too slow or too fast.
A common mistake is over-folding, but if you do, the brownies will just be a little denser and yet still taste great.
Dark Chocolate Brownies
Yields: about 35 pieces
5 ounces unsalted butter
6 ounces unsweetened chocolate
4 extra large eggs
1-3/4 cups sugar
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour (sifted)
1-1/2 cups bittersweet chocolate chips
1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts (optional)
Lightly butter the bottom of a 13 x 9 inch baking pan and cover with a layer of parchment paper. Lightly butter the top of the parchment. Dust with 1 teaspoon flour, tap out any extra flour. Set aside until needed.
Adjust an oven rack to the second level up from the bottom and preheat to 400˚F.
Cut the butter into 1/2 inch slices and chop the chocolate into similar size pieces, a multi tong ice pick or cleaver works the best. Melt the butter in a heavy bottom saucepan over medium heat stirring frequently for even melting. Once melted, add the chocolate pieces and stir to cover with warm butter. Reduce the heat to the lowest level. Continue stirring occasionally to melt the chocolate and blend with butter. Once melted turn the heat off and let sit on the burner until needed.
Add the eggs to the bowl of a stand mixer and attach whisk. Beat the eggs on high speed until light and double in volume, about 3 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium and slowly add the sugar to the eggs, about 1 minute. Once the sugar has been added increase the speed to medium high and continue whipping for about another 5 minutes or until the eggs thickened and form 1/4-inch deep creases (ribbons) in the top of the batter.
Stop the mixer, remove the whisk and place the bowl on a flat counter. Pour the melted butter and chocolate into the egg mixture. Using a long handle rubber spatula or wooden spoon, gently fold until incorporated. Sprinkle the flour over the top and fold until blended. Add the chips and nuts, fold only until blended, don’t over mix. Pour into the prepared pan and spread the top evenly.
Place in the oven and reduce oven temperature to 375˚F. After 10 minutes rotate pan from back to front for even baking. Bake for about another 10 minutes, the center will have risen and some cracks will have appeared around the edge.
Remove from the oven and place pan on a rack. Run a thin knife around edges to loosen the brownies from the edge of the pan, this is easier to do while still hot. Let stand until cool, about 1-2 hours.
Once cooled, run the knife around the edge again. Place the same size or larger sheet pan over the top and invert. Lift the pan off, you may need to tap it gently, it’s important to do this step before you refrigerate the brownies. Starting from the edge, lift the off the parchment paper. Place a cutting board over the top and invert. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about 2-3 hours. Once firm, cut the brownies into 1-1/4 in. X 2-1/2 inch bars or desired size. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate or freeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.