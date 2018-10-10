Last time I wrote about my delicious visit to Cortona, Italy, I described a version of Eggplant Parmagiana that I thought was not only appealing in appearace but also delicious to eat. Villa Marsili, where I stayed, kindly sent me their recipe. I have written it here in the version it was sent to me, with my explanation in parentheses.
EGGPLANT PARMEGIANA, VILLA MARSILI STYLE
Cut the Eggplant in tiny (thin) slices vertically. If you think the eggplant is sour (bitter) let it rest under salt (salt it lightly and let it rest) 15-20 minutes, then dry with paper (towels).
Pass them (dredge them lightly) in rice flour, you can also choose wheat flour.
Fry the eggplant slices with seeds oil (canola or vegetable oil, in a hot skillet) for just 1 minute. (Turn after 30 seconds).
If you did not put them under salt before, (salt them before) add some salt when they are fried (drain on paper towels).
Prepare tomato sauce with olive oil, garlic and basil, add salt and pepper. (Make your own favorite tomato sauce or purchase a good brand such as Barilla or Prego).
Using aluminum foil cups (cupcake size) silicon cupcake cups work, with two or more eggplant slices, one end stays in the bottom of the cup (wide end) the other ends must stay outside the cases.
Put a layer of mozzarella cheese cut into small pieces, cut basil, Parmesan (grated) and tomato sauce. (on the eggplant). Cover with one small slice of eggplant .
Fold the slices of the eggplant over the top to close the parmigiana.
Once the dish is complete, cook in the oven at 170 C (about 340 to 350 F) for 15 to 20 minutes.
Take them out of the oven and let it cool some (10?) minutes.
Take the small Parmigianas out from the foil cases onto a dish. (Pop them out from the bottom serving folded side up (See Picture)
Dress the dish with parsley oil. Cut parsley into the mixer with a little bit of oil and ice to maintain the bright color and add it to some olive oil.
(I believe this could be a handful, or half bunch of parsley, thrown in a mixer with olive oil and ice cubes, maybe ½ cup?)
The photo tells all! A sprig of basil for garnish. Foil cups, or silicone, which are also pliable, are essential so you can unmold it top side up.In my previous article I describe the construction, but the recipe helps explain it. I have no quantities for cheese, tomato sauce , or eggplant, but I am sure you can figure it out, depending on how many people you are serving.
Another delicious vegetable dish I encountered in Italy is delicata squash, a very seasonal vegetable. It is oblong, almost an oval shape, yellow with green stripes. It is sometimes called the sweet potato squash,,The taste is somewhat between a sweet potato and butternut squash. It is available late summer, into mid-Fall. We were visiting some friends who rented a place in Spello, and we were invited for dinner. Spello is near Perugia, (of chocolate fame) and not a long drive from Cortona.
SQUASH OF SPELLO
3 small delicata squash (or acorn or sweet dumpling)
6 TB. dark brown sugar
2 TB. butter (preferably unsalted)
6 TB. golden raisins (or dried cranberries)
1/4 cup madeira or sherry (optional) or apple cider
4 TB. pine nuts
Preheat oven to 375’.
Place the raisins in a small bowl and plump them with the madeira or sherry.
Cut the squash in half and remove and discard any seeds from the cavities. Place the squash halves cut side down in a baking dish with enough water to come ¼ inch up the sides of the squash.
Drain the raisins, reserving the liquid to sprinkle over the squash. Put 1 TB. brown sugar and 1 tsp. butter in the cavity of each squash half, then add 1 TB. of the raisins and 2 tsps. of the pine nuts to each cavity. Bake, cut side up for another 25 minutes, or until tender. (The cooking time may vary, depending on the choice of squash).
I hope you will try these wonderfully flavored dishes of Italy. Better still, go to Cortona, or Spello, or anywhere in Italy and try them! And try them again! Buon Appetito!
Barbara Lauterbach is a member of International Association of Culinary Professionals and a Certified Culinary Professional with extensive background in teaching, lecturing, demonstration and product promotion. She is the author of four cookbooks, and has been published in Cooking Light, Yankee, Fine Cooking and the Boston Globe. She lives in Meredith.
