FARMINGTON, Ct. — James DeCesare, a Laconia native and graduate of Laconia High School, has his first solo art show Jan. 23-Feb. 20, at Barnes-Franklin Gallery at Tunxis Community College.
DeCesare earned a master of fine arts degree from Hartford Art School, a master of arts degree from Syracuse University, and a bachelor of fine arts degree
from Hartford Art School, graduating with highest honors from each.
DeCesare, his wife Kelly, and their three children live in Collinsville, Ct. He works as an artist and teacher.
For more information, visit jimdecesare.com.
