FRANKLIN — Putting a fresh spin on traditional Irish music, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio will perform on the newly-restored stage of the Franklin Opera House on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. The show will be complete with fiddle tunes and classic sing-alongs. Fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki will be joined by fellow New Hampshire natives Matt Jensen on guitar and Chris Noyes on upright bass. The show blends traditional Celtic music with their own original material, drawing on multiple genres.
In 2015 they released their first record, "Return To The Castle," an instrumental mix of fiddle tunes and new compositions. In 2018, they released "Live at Cedarhouse," featuring vocals for the first time.
The trio has appeared on NHPR's "The Folk Show," was featured on "New Hampshire Chronicle," and has performed around New England.
To learn more about the trio, visit www.JordanTWmusic.com.
