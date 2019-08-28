MEREDITH — Several area businesses are stepping up to support the Interlakes Community Caregivers Oct. 26 Doo Wop music concert at Inter-Lakes Auditorium. Proceeds from the funding campaign and ticket sales and will support ICCI.
“We are grateful to the businesses who are the first to join our Music Hall of Fame,” said Ann Sprague, executive director, referring to the name given to funding levels to support the fundraiser.
The Music Hall of Fame offers levels of Country Contributor at $125, Rock Reveler at $250, Motown Marvel at $500, Swing Sensation at $750, and Doo Wop Dazzler at $1,250.
Current sponsors are Electrical Installations, Inc., DooWop Dazzler; McCarthy Lawn Property Management, Swing Sensation; Motown Marvels Meredith Rotary Club and R.N. Peaslee & Sons; Rock Revelers At the Lake Vacation Rentals, Meadow Pond Animal Hospital, Moultonborough Lions Club and the Village Kitchen; and Country Contributors Circle Dental, Field Fine Art, Jackie’s Boutique, JSG Gardens, The Lynch Family, Olafsen Building & Remodeling, Inc., Patricia Carega Gallery, R.H. Stephens Building Contractor, R.N. Seery Estate & Long Term Planning, and Tappan Chairs LLC.
Music by Doo Wop DeVille, a New England nine-piece band performing music from the 1950s and ‘60s, will be sure to entertain. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for refreshments, and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. To learn more about Doo Wop DeVille, visit doowopdeville.com.
The concert is hosted in partnership with Temple B’nai Israel as part of their “We Care” concert series. Tickets are on sale now at $27.50, available by visiting www.tbinh.org or from Community Caregivers by check or cash. After Sept. 1, tickets will also be available at Bayswater Book Store at Senter’s Market in Center Harbor, Innisfree Bookshop at Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith, and Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia. Tickets will be available at the door for students with identification for $10, and children 12 and under are free with full paying adult.
To learn more, contact Ann Sprague at Director.Caregivers@gmail.com or 603-253-9275, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org or follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.