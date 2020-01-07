MEREDITH — Celebrate friendship when Inter-Lakes Middle and High School Theater Company presents 'A Year with Frog and Toad.' The show is appropriate for audience members of all ages.
Based on the children’s books written by Arnold Lobel, 11 students will perform this musical which follows the adventures of Frog, Toad, and their forest friends through four seasons. Along the way they swim, fly kites, sled, tell ghost stories, and make cookies, with music from Willie and Robert Reale.
Directed by Bryan Halperin with music direction by Christine Chiasson, who collaborated on this show in a New Hampshire Theatre Award-winning community theatre production 10 years ago. “It’s a lot of fun to revisit this charming and funny musical, this time with students," said Halperin. "Performing it with younger people in the roles adds a different dimension, one we hope the audience will embrace.”
The cast includes sophomores Riley Towle and Gabe Staples as Frog and Toad, and their friends played by Janney Halperin, Alexa Lazazzera, Brianna Vosgershian, Justine Vogeleer, Meghan Hodge, Hannah Coleman, and Eden Hamel, with cameos by Katie Scadova and Forest Hamel. Halperin and Lazazzera also act as co-choreographers for the production.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will host a forest creatures discovery table in the lobby before the Saturday matinee.
'A Year with Frog and Toad' has shows Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m and 7 p.m. in the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, available at the door. The production is sponsored by Frog Rock Tavern in Meredith.
