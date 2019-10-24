CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village is working to build their reputation as a music venue with the second annual Harvest Music Festival. The festival runs 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, and includes beverages from Canterbury Aleworks and food from the Creamery Cafe.
Six groups of traditional musicians will perform on two different stages. Fans of bluegrass, Celtic, folk and lively traditional fiddle playing won't be disappointed.
The Harvest Music Festival will feature:
High Range Band is a roots, folk, and bluegrass group. They have performed together for 20 years, playing original music along with a mix of cover songs.
Rose Hip Jam is based in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont. They play mostly covers in eclectic styles like folk rock, country, Delta blues and Americana from several decades. Kerry Rosenthal, formerly of Concord, is on vocals and guitar. Guitarist and vocalist Steve Glazer complements bassist Eric Bronstein.
The Wholly Rollers, a Concord-based group of singers and instrumentalists, have been playing for audiences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts since 2016. They are Brian Roff on vocals and guitar, Jeff Fetter on vocals, fiddle and mandolin, Gary Schroeder on vocals and bait bucket bass, Craig Whitson on vocals and guitar, and Dick Bennett on vocals and various instruments.
Jim Prendergast and Hanz Araki, with Prendergast coming from New England’s Celtic and folk music scene, and Araki an Irish flautist, whistle player and singer. Prendergast specializes in producing traditional music at his Mill Pond Studio in Portsmouth. Three decades of musical exploration into Irish, Scottish, Japanese, and American traditions created Araki's distinct style.
Liz Faiella and Lindsay Straw, with Faiella singing and on fiddle, and Straw also singing and on guitar and Irish bouzouki. Faiella has performed at folk venues throughout New England, and teaches at the Concord Community Music School. Straw has been inspired by traditional music since her childhood in Montana. She has released two albums of traditional Celtic ballads. Straw also plays with her Irish band The Ivy Leaf and in an Americana and roots duo with her partner Jordan Santiago.
The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio puts a spin on traditional Celtic music, with fiddle tunes and classic Irish sing-alongs. Fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is joined by Matt Jensen on guitar and Chris Noyes on upright bass. In a blend of Irish and Scottish music and their own original material, the three New Hampshire natives recently recorded the new theme music for New Hampshire Chronicle.
Admission to the festival is $12 for adults and $6 for children six to 17. Members pay half price, and children under five are free. Tickets are available by phone at 603-783-9511, ext. 285, and at the door. Library passes will not be honored for the event.
Support for the festival is been provided by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts. Canterbury Shaker Village is located at 288 Shaker Road. For more information, visit www.shakers.org.
