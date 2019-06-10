PLYMOUTH — The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University opened its new exhibit last month. 'The Grand Hotels of the White Mountains' explores the origins, development, and history of New Hampshire’s grand resort hotels through paintings, photographs, artifacts, and stories of the people who visited and worked at the establishments.
Special focus for the exhibition is the four surviving hotels the Omni Mount Washington Resort, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club, and The Wentworth Hotel.
“Last summer we celebrated the White Mountain National Forest, and this year we are thrilled to bring to life the rich history of the grand hotels that sprung up throughout the region in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, drawing the nation’s wealthiest families to New Hampshire,” said Cynthia Robinson, director of the Museum of the White Mountains. “Entering the exhibit, one is transported to another time, and can experience the ‘grand hotel’ through the eyes of a guest, or perhaps a hotel worker, while learning the history of the grand hotel period and its significance to our state.”
Co-curated by Robinson and Bryant Tolles, the exhibit will also feature a speaker series, special events and a mobile promotional display throughout the summer of 2019.
The exhibit also includes video reflections of people familiar with the Grand Hotels, through a special partnership with New Hampshire Public Television.
The Museum of the White Mountains will host a speaker series and other events throughout the summer. For more information, visit www.plymouth.edu/mwm/exhibitions.
