“I had a farm in Africa, at the foot of the Ngong Hills.”

This is the first line in Isak Dinesen’s book "Out of Africa," first published in 1937. Karen Christentze Dinesen, or Baroness Blixen-Finecke, wrote under the name Isak Dinesen. She lived in Kenya from 1919 to 1931 before returning to her home in Denmark. While her most well-known book is "Out of Africa," her other works include "Winter’s Tales" (1942), "Last Tales" (1957), "Anecdotes of Destiny" (1958) and "Ehrengard" (1963). She was a storyteller.

