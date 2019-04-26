MEREDITH — Giuseppe's Pizzeria & Ristorante will be hosting the 25th Annual JTG Music Memorial Extravaganza on Sunday, May 5. This 11-hour music marathon fundraiser benefits the Gnerre Memorial Music Scholarship Fund, supporting music education and providing scholarships to graduating high school students each year from the Lakes Region who will be entering college for the first time and continuing their education in the field of music.
With support from the musicians who donate their performances, the sponsors, the community and attendees, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria has awarded $52,500 in music scholarships to 47 students from the Lakes Region since 1995.
Jeff Lines of The Holy Cows will be kicking off the extravaganza at noon, followed by 23 additional acts, with genres spanning from classic soft rock, to bluegrass, to country, to original compositions and heavy rock.
The JTG Music Memorial Extravaganza is held each year at Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante in memory of founder Joe “Giuseppe” Gnerre, also known as “Papa G,” who passed in 1995, and his wife Annelle Gnerre, known as “Mama G,” who passed in 2015.
To reach the family’s practical fundraising goal of $4,000 and award up to four scholarships, a suggested donation of $10 per person is collected at the door. Attendees can help by buying $20 raffle tickets for a chance to win an acoustic Taylor guitar model 214 ce-K DLX, valued at $1,499, donated in part by Northern Lights Music Store of Littleton. Tickets for the raffle are on sale now at Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, at Mill Falls Marketplace. The guitar raffle winner will be chosen when all 100 tickets are sold on Sunday, May 5, and need not be present to win.
There will also be a silent auction with items such as an overnight stay for two donated by Mill Falls at the Lake, a 50-minute massage donated by The Cascade Spa at Church Landing, a gift certificate for Donovan Tree Experts, and items from New Hampshire Distributors, Amoskeag Beverages, Lakes Region Coca-Cola, Southern Wine and Spirits, Horizon Beverages, Lakes Region Therapeutic Massage, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, and Lee’s Candy Kitchen.
The musical line up, beginning at noon, includes Jeff Lines, Michael Brien, Chris Kelly, John Theriault, Bernie Bluhm, Don Bergeron & Mike Cowart, Peter Brunette, Just Because, The Sweetbloods, Paul Hubert, Pocket Change, Lou Porrazzo, Paul Connor & Peter Lawlor, Joel Cage, Andre Blazs, No Limitz, Paul Warnick, Joe Gnerre Jr., Billy Gnerre, Paul Luff & Rick Page, Michael Bourgeois, Timmy Theriault, Mary Fagan, Mike Loughlin, Jennifer Karnan and George & Louise Belli.
For limited reservations and information, call 603-279-3313.
Donations for The Gnerre Memorial Music Scholarship Fund will be accepted during the event, and may also be made directly at Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Scholarship applications are now available for qualifying graduating high school students who will be entering college in the 2019-2020 academic year with a major or minor in music from Inter-Lakes High School, Moultonborough Academy, Laconia High School, Gilford High School, Newfound Regional High School and Plymouth Regional High School.
