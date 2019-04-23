GILFORD — The Gilford Community Band will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, May 14, which signals to members the first signs of summer. Rehearsals will continue on Tuesdays through August 20, from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Gilford High School music room. Membership is open to all aspiring musicians, ranging from beginning music students to experienced musicians.
The band will be directed by long-time Gilford High Music Director Lyvie Beyrent for the first half of the season, and then by Belmont High School Band Director Lauren Fountain for the second half.
The summer concert series will begin Wednesday, July 3, and continue at two-week intervals on July 17, July 31, Aug. 14 and Aug. 27. The Annual Gilford Home Day Parade will be on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 24, to conclude with the evening concert and fireworks.
For more information, contact Lyvie Beyrent at lbeyrent@sau73.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.