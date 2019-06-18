GILFORD — The Gilford Community Band will open its summer season at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at the Weeks Bandstand. The community is invited to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music. There will be an eclectic mix of patriotic marching tunes, popular music, and classical selections.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be at the Gilford Performing Arts Center at the high school.
Gilford High School Band Director Lyvie Beyrent will lead the band, assisted by Belmont High School Band Director Lauren Fountain.
The performance season will continue on Wednesdays, July 3, July 17, July 31, and Aug. 14. The Annual Gilford Home Day will be Saturday, Aug. 24.
For more information, contact Lyvie Beyrent at lbeyrent@sau73.org.
