GILFORD — Members of the Gilford Community Band will gather on the Gilford Village Field Bandstand, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m,. to present a concert. Ensembles in groups of six will play popular songs The flute and oboe choir will play "The Entertainer," "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," and "The Washington Post March." The brass quartet will be perform "El Capitan" and "Amazing Grace." The trombone quintet will play selections including "Liberty Bell" and "Purple Haze." A brother and sister duet will perform a snare drum piece, in addition to accompanying the other groups. Finally, a French Horn trio and several soloists will round out the concert.
This event will be held rain or shine under the bandstand and audience members are encouraged to listen from their vehicles or bring lawn chairs to listen at a safe distance.
