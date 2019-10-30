Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Periods of rain. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.