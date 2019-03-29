TILTON — Lakes Region Chamber will host the Exit 20 Food Truck Festival event Saturday, May 11, from noon to 5 p.m. at Tanger Outlets.
“The chamber is looking forward to kicking off spring and the tourism season bringing local food trucks and specialty food vendors to create a fun, friendly, foodie experience,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber. “We are thrilled with the initial response we have had from local vendors and our collaboration with the Tanger Outlets. The variety of menus to be offered includes cajun, creole and Caribbean, gluten free, tacos, avocado fries, pierogi poutine, mac and cheese parfaits, BBQ, burgers, baked treats, ice cream sandwiches, waffle cones and more. We still have space for additional food trucks and specialty food vendors.”
The event will take place Saturday afternoon of Mother’s Day weekend. The 405 Pub & Grill will feature a beer tent with craft beers. Live musical performances will be provided featuring the All You Got Tour with Artists on the Move from Boston, featuring two tour bands and solo performers.
Local car enthusiasts are encouraged to join the event with a Spring Car Meet Up. A free car meet up parking area will be provided. Rowell’s Sewer & Drain will display a truck.
For more information about participating in the Exit 20 Food Truck Festival, visit LakesRegionChamber.org, or call 603-524-5531.
