WOLFEBORO — Often viewed by the public as static entities, the most successful cultural institutions constantly change, which explains why Wright Museum puts effort into rotating exhibits.
“Almost six years ago when we did not have changing special exhibits, our attendance was below 12,000,” Wright Executive Director Mike Culver said. “Last year, we had 19,000 visitors, and we may exceed that this year. I attribute much of our nearly 70% increase in six years to changing exhibits.”
In 2019, Wright Museum opened with the “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” exhibit, which was curated by the Smithsonian and ran from May 1-July 7. May and June saw new attendance records broken.
Opened on July 14, the exhibit, “'Esquire Magazine': The World War II Years,” helped set an attendance record for the month of July, according to Culver.
The exhibit honors 'Esquire Magazine,' which evolved into a general-audience magazine focusing on aspects of American style and culture during World War II.
“'Esquire Magazine:' The World War II Years,” runs through Sept. 8, and will be followed by “The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II.” Sponsored by Taylor Community and 'The Weirs Times,' this exhibit will tell stories of World War II Veterans and civilians through photographs taken by Thomas Sanders.
Wright Museum is open daily through Oct. 31, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, noon-4 p.m. For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
