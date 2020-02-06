LACONIA — Wildman Brothers with Mary Fagan and The State Street Jazz Band will perform at Pitman's Freight Room for Valentine's night, Friday, Feb. 14.
Jim and Tim Wildman, leaders of Brooklyn's JT Wildman Jazz Band, will join with the State Street Jazz Band and vocalist Mary Fagan for a show that features dance-friendly jazz from the 1920s and '30s.
The brass-playing Wildman brothers followed in their father's footsteps. Howard played trumpet with Red Nichols and His Five Pennies in the 1930s, and as boys, Tim played the trumpet while Jim took up the trombone. After pursuing professional careers as an attorney, and a psychotherapist and minister, the brothers rediscovered their love for jazz 20 years ago. Their band performs regularly in Brooklyn, N.Y. Jim also fronts New York City's Hot Papa Jazz Band.
Vocalist Mary Fagan has performed worldwide. She fronts The Tall Granite Big Band, The Honey Bees Band and performs solo shows on the East Coast and in Austin, Texas.
Jock Irvine of Boston Civic Symphony, Metropolitan Brass Quintet of Boston, and New England Brass will provide bass on tuba, and Greg Mostovoy of Tall Granite Big Band, Manchuka, and the Marine Corps Band will offer his talents on saxophone. Completing the band are guitarist Bryan Killough of Hot Club of Portland and Seacoast Jazz Band, Ed Raczka of Tall Granite Big Band, The Honey Bees Band, and the 39th Army Band on drums.
For more information, contact Mary Fagan at maryfaganmusic@gmail.com or 512-560-1897, or visit www.facebook.com/events/602858953823557.
Pitman's Freight Room is at 94 New Salem St.
