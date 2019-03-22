WOLFEBORO — Global Awareness Local Action’s fourth Saturday contra dance series continues Saturday, March 23, from 7-10 p.m. in the town hall. No partners are needed, and the event is family-friendly.
The group will dance to Don and Cindy Roy, 2018 recipients of the National Heritage Fellowship. Known for Quebecois and Celtic traditions, Cindy plays piano and Don is on fiddle.
Gale Wood, calling the dances for the night, is an avid outdoorsman who can be found in the mountains and rivers of New England. Wood is also a talented photographer, with a recent show at the Philbrick James Library.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children six to 18, and children under five are free. Dancers should bring an extra pair of shoes without black soles for dancing, or brush soles at the door. GALA is looking for volunteers to fill shifts to open or close the dance. For more information, or to volunteer, call 603-569-1500, or email josh@galacommunity.org.
To learn more about Global Awareness Local Action, visit www.galacommunity.org.
