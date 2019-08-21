LACONIA — Marty Caproni will take the stage at Pitman's Freight Room on Friday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. Caproni has won contests and festivals, performed in arenas, theaters, comedy clubs, universities, banquet halls, bars, restaurants, bowling alleys, military bases, and even tents.
Rafi Gonzalez, also performing, is one of the fastest rising and highly sought after comedians in the New England area and beyond. With a background as a nationally touring singer in a rock band, Gonzalez had no problem transitioning his command of the stage into the comedy world. Originally from Puerto Rico, Gonzalez uses his experiences growing up with clashing cultures to consistently engage and entertain crowds of all ages and facets of life. Already a regular at clubs in the Northeast, he has also appeared onstage at Carolines on Broadway, Dangerfield’s, and Levity Live. In 2017, he came in first place at the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival in Ithaca, New York. Gonzalez started traveling nationally opening for Instagram personality Joselito in 2019.
Gonzalez has shared the stage with comedians like Nikki Glaser, Pablo Francisco, Carly Aquilino, Big Jay Oakerson, Mark Normand, Jessimae Peluso, Gilbert Gottfried, T.J. Miller, and Mitch Fatel.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
